Cold Weather Advisory issued, temperatures could hit negatives into Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Dangerously cold wind chills will start on Tuesday, so grab the extra layers and try to limit time outdoors.

A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued with wind chills as low as -10 to -15 expected early Tuesday morning and continued cold through Tuesday afternoon.

CLICK HERE for the full list of school and business delays and closings.

Wind chills near or below zero will be common through Tuesday night.

Temperatures will climb a bit Wednesday as the next system moves in, bringing more snow showers and another drop in temperatures later this week.

The wintry weather pattern sticks around through the weekend as well with more snow showers expected.

