Collier Township honors firefighter who saved resident trapped inside burning apartment building

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials in Collier Township honored a firefighter for his life-saving efforts last month.

During a public meeting Monday, the township honored Capt. Brad Falick of the Presto Volunteer Fire Department.

On May 5, Falick was among the first responders dispatched to Bridgeville Towers for reports of a fire on the eighth floor and a person trapped inside.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 4 taken to hospital after fire at Bridgeville senior high-rise

According to the township, Falick climbed eight flights of stairs to reach the person, who was inside a smoke-filled apartment.

Falick reportedly carried the resident to safety, where she was treated by medics and taken to an area hospital.

“Captain Falick’s actions exemplify the highest standards of courage, selflessness, and public service,” a release from the township reads. “His quick response and willingness to put himself in harm’s way undoubtedly saved a life.”

Monday’s recognition followed a recommendation from Presto Volunteer Fire Department Chief Daniel Wauthier.

Falick was given a proclamation recognizing his heroism and thanking him for his service to the community, officials say.

George Macino, Collier Township Manager, presents Captain Falick with a proclamation recognizing his heroic efforts and thanking him for his service to the community.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group