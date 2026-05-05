4 taken to hospital after fire at Bridgeville senior high-rise apartments

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — Four people, including a firefighter, were taken to a hospital after a fire at a senior living apartment building.

The fire broke out on the eighth floor of the Bridgeville Towers on Bank Street around 4:25 .m.

Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Ron Baselj said it being a senior home care facility made the process of getting people evacuated more challenging.

“As we are trying to go up, we had residents coming down. We were trying to secure and help them and evacuate them as safely as possible,” Baselj said.

Channel 11 spoke with one man who escaped from the eighth floor, and ran back inside to help his neighbors.

“I got out with my cat and my dog. I got my two cats out. We ran out, then I went back in to help a lady that could not even walk and help her down the steps,” he said.

The conditions of those taken to the hospital are currently unknown.

Baselj said it’s too early to know the exact cause of the fire.

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