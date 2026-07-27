Columbia Gas launches rebate programs for small businesses

Columbia Gas has launched a new program that offers up to $2,000 in rebates for small commercial business customers.

The Small Commercial Rebate Program rewards eligible customers who replace less energy-efficient equipment with higher-efficiency natural gas equipment.

The program is available to small commercial customers who currently pay the Energy Efficiency Rider on their bills. It aims to help businesses become more energy efficient and profitable through qualifying measures.

“The Small Commercial Rebate Program is a great way to help small commercial customers make their businesses more energy efficient and profitable,” said Mark Kempic, president and chief operating officer for Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania

Measures that qualify for a rebate include natural gas water-heating equipment, commercial kitchen equipment, heating equipment, insulation and air sealing and natural gas fireplace inserts.

Rebates are limited to new measures and equipment only; refurbished or used items are not eligible. The amount of the rebates cannot exceed 100% of the total installed measure cost. The program operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with limited rebates available.

Click here to learn more about eligibility requirements or to apply.

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