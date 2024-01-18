Comcast raises cost of SportsNet Pittsburgh with move to new package

PITTSBURGH — If you’re a hockey or baseball fan, you may have to pay more to watch Pittsburgh Penguins and Pirates games from your couch.

Comcast told Channel 11 SportsNet Pittsburgh, the home of Penguins and Pirates games, will be moved to the “Ultimate TV” level of service. It previously was on “Popular TV.”

Comcast said the price different between the two services is about $20.

According to Comcast, the move was inspired by the fact that most of their customers have “Ultimate TV” already and viewership information shows those customers are the ones who primarily watch SportsNet Pittsburgh.

“We appreciate SportsNet Pittsburgh working with us to find a solution that balances cost and consumer choice to watch local sports in this changing video marketplace,” Comcast said in a statement.

The “Ultimate TV” level also includes the linear channels for NFL, NHL, NBC and MLB.

Promotional offers will be available for Popular TV customers who want to upgrade to Ultimate TV. In addition, the RSN fee will be adjusted to account for this change. For Popular TV customers, it will be reduced to reflect costs associated with other RSNs which are still part of that package.

