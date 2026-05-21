‘Come find out’: Westmoreland County man accused of pointing gun during road rage incident

A Westmoreland County man is accused of pointing a gun during a road rage incident.

Ligonier Valley Police filed assault, terroristic threat and reckless endangerment charges against Michael Payne, 62, of Ligonier, after an incident on Wednesday.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, the victim was driving on Route 30 when another vehicle cut him off. The man inside pointed a gun and yelled, “Come find out,” police say.

Officers reportedly connected the vehicle to Payne using a photo the victim took. When they went to his house, they asked to search his vehicle, but Payne wouldn’t let them.

The DA’s office says police got a search warrant for the vehicle and found a Glock inside.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group