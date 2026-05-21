Here’s the Steelers 2026 training camp schedule

LATROBE, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Steelers have set their 2026 training camp schedule.

For the 59th year, the Steelers will hold training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, with the team reporting there on Tuesday, July 28.

Schedule highlights include the first open practice on Wednesday, July 29; the first padded practice on Monday, Aug. 3; the 2026 Hall of Honor Class announcement on Saturday, Aug. 1; night practice on Saturday, Aug. 8; and the final open practice on Monday, Aug. 17.

Admission to open practices is free, but attendees need to have a mobile ticket. Season ticket holders get early access on Ticketmaster starting Friday at 10 a.m. Waitlist members will follow at 11:30 a.m., with the public getting access to the rest at 1 p.m.

Here’s the practice schedule:

Tues. July 28 - All players report

Wed. July 29 - 11 a.m. (Open to Public)

Thur. July 30 - 11 a.m. (Open to Public)

Fri. July 31 - 11 a.m. (Open to Public)

Sat. Aug. 1 - 11 a.m. (Open to Public, Hall of Honor)

Sun. Aug. 2 - Players Day Off (No Practice)

Mon, Aug. 3 - 11 a.m. (Open to Public)

Tues. Aug 4 - 11 a.m. (Open to Public)

Wed Aug. 5 - Practice Not Open to Public

Thur. Aug. 6 - 11 a.m. (Open to Public)

Fri. Aug 7 - 11 am. (Open to Public)

Sat. Aug. 8 - 6 p.m. (Latrobe Memorial Stadium)

Sun. Aug. 9 - Players Day Off (No Practice)

Mon. Aug. 10 - 11 a.m. (Open to Public)

Tues. Aug. 11 - 11 a.m. (Open to Public)

Wed. Aug. 12 - No practice (day before game)

Thur. Aug. 13 - Preseason Game vs. Green Bay

Fri. Aug. 14 - Players Day Off (No Practice)

Sat. Aug. 15 - TBD (Open to Public)

Sun. Aug. 16 - 11 a.m. (Open to Public)

Mon Aug. 17 - 11 a.m. (Open to Public)

Tues. Aug. 18 - Practice Not Open to Public (break ccamp)

Click here for the latest schedule information.

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