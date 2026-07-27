Isolated showers and storms possible throughout evening

Canadian wildfire smoke is high in the atmosphere this week and is not impacting surface air quality in the Pittsburgh region currently.

Sun and clouds remain through sunset with humid conditions and temperatures in the low 80s.

Isolated showers and storms are possible at times this evening in spots. The bulk of the scattered showers and storms activity is expected overnight into early Tuesday morning. Storms could be severe, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain that could lead to flooding concerns. Make sure to have a way to get alerts overnight.

On and off showers and a few storms are possible through midday Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will swing through later in the day.

Cooler air moves in for Wednesday, but a few lingering or spotty showers could be possible through the day. Pleasant and sunny Thursday with highs around 80s.

The next chance for thunderstorms could return over the weekend with much warmer air on the way for the following week.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for on-the-go weather updates and alerts.

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