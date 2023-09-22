Communities gather to remember student killed in school van accident in Dravosburg

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — The Serra Catholic High School, McKeesport, and Dravosburg communities came together Thursday night for an evening of music and prayer remembering the life of 15-year-old Samantha Kalkbrenner, who was killed in a tragic school van crash Wednesday morning in Dravosburg.

“She was a beautiful girl, she was involved in a lot of things, she was a cheerleader, she taught dance. She was a child who was 15 years old that really did something with her life and I couldn’t imagine being a parent and losing a child,” said Donna Meneely, who lives near Serra Catholic and attended the candlelight vigil.

Tonight on 11 at 11, the vigil offering comfort through the heartbreaking grief.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group