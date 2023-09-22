Local

Communities gather to remember student killed in school van accident in Dravosburg

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV

Samantha Kalkbrenner - WPXI Samantha Kalkbrenner - WPXI

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — The Serra Catholic High School, McKeesport, and Dravosburg communities came together Thursday night for an evening of music and prayer remembering the life of 15-year-old Samantha Kalkbrenner, who was killed in a tragic school van crash Wednesday morning in Dravosburg.

PHOTOS: School van crashes in Dravosburg; student killed, 5 people injured

“She was a beautiful girl, she was involved in a lot of things, she was a cheerleader, she taught dance. She was a child who was 15 years old that really did something with her life and I couldn’t imagine being a parent and losing a child,” said Donna Meneely, who lives near Serra Catholic and attended the candlelight vigil.

Tonight on 11 at 11, the vigil offering comfort through the heartbreaking grief.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 15 UPMC medical workers win $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
  • Beaver County DA’s Office warning of new dangerous drug more deadly than fentanyl
  • 15-year-old student killed in school van crash in Dravosburg
  • VIDEO: Graduate of Allegheny County Drug Court opens up about successes from the program
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read