15 UPMC medical workers win $1 million in Mega Millions drawing

A group of 15 UPMC medical workers are calling themselves the “Million Dollar Medicals” after winning $1 million from the July 28 Mega Millions drawing.

The group recently was presented with a check from Pennsylvania Lottery officials and Nittany MiniMart in McKean County, where the ticket was sold.

Jackie Burdick said five of them started playing together 20 years ago and it just grew from there.

“I was at a doctor’s appointment in Pittsburgh when I saw on the news that someone won $1 million,” said Burdick. “Then a family member called me and said, ‘Someone in Smethport won! You better check your ticket.’ I was like, ‘I better check.’”

Jackie said that when she scanned the ticket with the PA Lottery app, it instructed her to ‘see a retailer.’

“When I scanned it at a retailer it showed, ‘Congratulations you won $1 million!’ I thought, ‘Oh my gosh this can’t be real. I have to call these girls!’” she said.

Each member of the group has already received a check for an estimated $48,600, after taxes.

This group’s winning ticket was part of a historic Mega Millions jackpot run, which began on April 21 and lasted until Aug. 8. Find out more at palottery.com.

