Community demanding answers after man was shot in holding cell by officer in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — “There [haven’t] been any answers. There hasn’t been a public statement to quell questions,” Brandi Fisher told Channel 11.

Fisher is the CEO and President of the Alliance for Police Accountability and is calling for transparency within Munhall Borough after a police officer shot a man who was in custody inside the department’s holding cell.

She wants a meeting with the Munhall mayor and police chief because few details have been released about what exactly happened.

“The main question is, how could somebody who is unarmed in custody have to be shot? Hopefully, he can answer some of these community questions,” she added

Allegheny County Police are investigating and told Channel 11, that Munhall officers took a man into custody after a domestic violence call, then brought him back to the holding cell — where two officers say he began fighting with them.

The officers tased him inside of the cell, but they say he continued to fight — so one of the officers shot him.

“[I’m] wondering why an officer would be in the holding cell with a gun on him,” Fisher said.

That’s one of the questions Channel 11 has tried to get answered for the last four days.

We asked police: what their policy is for officers bringing a weapon into a holding cell, if the suspect was going after the officer’s gun, and what the status is of the officers involved in the shooting.

Those details are still unclear.

Channel 11 also checked with the County police review board Vice Chairperson, who told us Munhall does not participate in the program — therefore they do not allow oversight of their department.

“The reality of the situation is who is like, come watch me? No one! That’s why things like that don’t really work for us. We need something in place that mandates that type of thing to happen,” Fisher said.

As for the suspect who was shot — he was first listed in critical condition but has since improved. He is still in the hospital, and we do not know his identity.

