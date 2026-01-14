Community input sought for development of 4 properties in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — The McKees Rocks Community Development Corporation is seeking input on what neighbors would like to see done with several properties it has control of.

The four vacant commercial properties in question are along or just off of Chartiers Avenue.

“Our properties have great potential to help revitalize the district if they are developed in thoughtful, responsible and sustainable ways,” the development corporation says in a statement.

The development corporation wants help from the public to determine a set of “downtown development standards” that will guide future development choices for these properties.

Click here to take the survey.

