Community leaders respond to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s announcement that it will cease operations

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette announced that it will be ceasing operations in May.

Community leaders have been sharing their thoughts on the news.

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor said the news was shocking and stressed the importance of local news.

“I think we were all shocked to hear the news about the Post-Gazette ceasing operations in May. Local news is important for how we share information between neighbors, governments, businesses, sports teams, and more. We appreciate the hard work of the Post-Gazette employees who have told the important stories of Pittsburgh for nearly 100 years, especially those who fought these past few years to establish the union to provide family-sustaining wages for their colleagues,” O’Connor said.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said the situation is devastating for the Pittsburgh region.

“Functioning local journalism is critical to democracy. Today’s announcement that Block Communications Inc. is ceasing operations of the Post-Gazette effective May 3 is devastating for the Pittsburgh region. This is a major loss to the people of Pittsburgh when it comes to transparency in government, accountability from our institutions, and learning about what is happening in our communities.

“I’m concerned about the hundreds of employees who will be losing their jobs at a time when local media is providing fewer family-sustaining jobs. I’m deeply worried about the public’s ability to access trustworthy and fact-checked information at a time when misinformation is running rampant online. I’m shocked that a generational Pittsburgh institution will cease to exist.

“This announcement about the end of the Post-Gazette comes on the heels of Block Communications also abruptly ceasing operations of the Pittsburgh City Paper on December 31st. It is unclear if Block Communications pursued other pathways for buyers or reimagining a downsized future for the papers, but destroying two legacy papers in a week leaves a gaping hole in our local news environment and I will be engaging local leaders to assess options for a more robust and sustainable local news ecosystem."

City Controller Rachel Heisler said the loss of the Post-Gazette is a loss for the entire city.

“This is a loss for our entire city, and especially for all the talented workers who have produced and delivered the Post-Gazette for so many years. Maintaining a free and independent local media is essential to holding government accountable, preventing waste, fraud and abuse, and making public information more accessible to the public. We are disappointed to lose the Post-Gazette as a partner in those efforts amid the continuing decline of local news sources in cities and towns across the country. But we are more committed than ever to providing residents with oversight, accessibility and accountability, and we are grateful for all of our local news partners who continue to do this important work every day. We are always here to help you access information and shed light on our local government,” Heisler said.

State Senator Nick Pisciottano released a statement calling the situation a result of greed.

“Through their own shortsightedness, Block Communications drove a regional institution to ruin, rather than pay their award-winning workers a fair wage. The Post-Gazette’s first issue was published in 1786 – older than even the United States Constitution – and it will print its last issue in 2026 due solely to the greed of the Block Family.

“Local news is vital to the functioning of our democracy, especially at the state and local level. Today’s announcement makes it harder for everyone to stay informed and hold the powerful accountable to the public.

“I am heartbroken for the hard-working reporters and other employees of the Post-Gazette who will be affected and concerned about the long-term effects this decision will have for our region going forward,” Pisciottano said.

