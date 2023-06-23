Community members remember boy who was killed while riding his bike, calling for safety changes

PITTSBURGH — Community members in Glen Hazel held a vigil for Jamel Austin, a six-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car while riding his bike.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Boy, 6, dies after he was hit by car while riding bike in Glen Hazel

The community is calling for more safety measures to be put in place so similar tragedies never happen again.

It’s unclear if speed played a role in Austin’s death, but neighbors say they’ve been asking for speed bumps along Johnston Avenue for years. They say now is the time to point a spotlight at what needs to happen next to increase safety along this road.

The family has started an online fundraiser to help with funeral costs.

