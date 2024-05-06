Local

Traffic down to one lane on Liberty Avenue as crews repair leaking underground cable

By WPXI.com News Staff

Leak Duquesne Light released a photo overnight of a large hole dug along 26th Street. They’re working to further reduce the flow of a leak until a patch can be made to stop it. (Duquesne Light Company)

PITTSBURGH — Liberty Avenue is down to one lane this morning between 26th and 28th streets as Duquesne Light crews repair a leaking underground cable.

Duquesne Light says crews have isolated the source of the leak in the underground transmission cable that spans from Brunot Island to the Strip District.

Duquesne Light released a photo overnight of a large hole dug along 26th Street. They’re working to further reduce the flow of the leak until a patch can be made to stop it.

DLC says they learned of the leak on Monday afternoon. They say the leak is of a non-toxic clear liquid used to cool down and insulate underground cables. The leaking liquid, known as a dielectric fluid, is non-toxic to humans but, in large quantities, can impact aquatic life. It is non-flammable and non-combustible, DLC says.

It’s estimated that 44,000 gallons escaped.

River boats have been patrolling the river, looking for signs of the fluid.

