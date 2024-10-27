Community, political leaders remember Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims 6 years later

PITTSBURGH — Members of the Pittsburgh community and national leaders called for the world to remember 11 people who were killed while worshipping in Squirrel Hill, 6 years after the tragedy.

Eleven people were killed in the shooting on Oct. 27, 2018. Those people were: Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Melvin Wax, Daniel Stein, Irving Younger, Cecil Rosenthal, David Rosenthal, Bernice Simon and Sylvan Simon. They were members of the Dor Hadash, New Light and Tree of Life congregations.

Organizations from Pittsburgh, political leaders and Jewish organizations from around the country all came together to remind citizens to keep the victims in their memories every day, particularly on the anniversary of the tragedy.

Here are some of their statements:

City of Pittsburgh

Today, we stand in solemn remembrance with the families of David Rosenthal, Cecil Rosenthal, Richard Gottfried, Joyce Fienberg, Jerry Rabinowitz, Rose Mallinger, Irving Younger, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax, Sylvan Simon, and Bernice Simon.



May their memories be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/eCQ3uUV6kl — City of Pittsburgh (@Pittsburgh) October 27, 2024

Mayor Ed Gainey

“Six years ago today, Pittsburgh’s Jewish community experienced the deadliest antisemitic violence in American history. On October 27, 2018, a man driven by antisemitic conspiracies and lies took up arms in order to kill Jewish people, murdering eleven beloved community members and leaving our city forever changed. The white nationalist who entered the Tree of Life - Or L’Simcha building was motivated by an antisemitic and anti-immigrant ideology that has tragically gained purchase in our media, in the halls of Congress, and in our elections. I believe that when we join together with our neighbors across cultural differences, we can shut down the engines of fear that seek to divide us. From the streets of our neighborhoods to the doors of our holy spaces, freedom and safety for any of us depends on freedom and safety for everyone. May the memory of those taken from us six years ago be for a blessing and may their families be comforted. On this day, we stand with the Jewish community and all Pittsburghers to remember the victims of October 27th and we join our voices to condemn antisemitism, which we will never tolerate in the city of Pittsburgh. This city is for all of us, no exceptions.”

City Controller Rachael Heisler

My statement on the 6th anniversary of the Tree of Life shooting. #StrongerThanHate pic.twitter.com/oXAPc49MVv — City Controller Rachael Heisler (@PGHController) October 27, 2024

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato

Six years ago, we lost 11 cherished members of our community in the tragic, antisemitic attack at the Tree of Life synagogue. Today, we honor their memories and stand with their families, reminding us all to combat anti-Jewish hate and uplift one another. pic.twitter.com/RAdJM2kWBa — Allegheny Co. Exec. (@ACE_Innamorato) October 27, 2024

Allegheny County Councilman Sam DeMarco

Six years ago today we had 11 lives taken from our community at the Tree of Life Synagogue, in what was the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. Let us never forget and continually strive to eradicate hate from our midst.



Let us never forget the 11 souls lost that… pic.twitter.com/gALQsGMlPi — Sam DeMarco 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@sdemarcoii) October 27, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Pirates

Today and every day, we honor and remember the victims of the Tree of Life tragedy.



Pittsburgh will always be #StrongerThanHate. pic.twitter.com/R4vCLZ6p9B — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) October 27, 2024

Pittsburgh Riverhounds

We will never forget. Pittsburgh is #StrongerThanHate 💛 pic.twitter.com/ngsuJgFgF7 — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (@RiverhoundsSC) October 27, 2024

Rep. Summer Lee

“Today, we mark six years since the horrific antisemitic attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where eleven beloved members of our community were taken from us in an act of unthinkable hate. As we remember Bernice & Sylvan Simon, Cecil & David Rosenthal, Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax, and Irving Younger, we hold their families, friends, and the entire Jewish community in our hearts. Their memory fuels our fight to confront antisemitism, white supremacy, and bigotry in all its forms. October 27th, 2018 remains a day of deep trauma for Pittsburgh and our nation. This attack shattered not only the sanctity of worship but also our collective sense of safety and unity. Today, we stand with our Jewish siblings, committed to being stronger allies, to growing in our understanding, and to ensuring that antisemitism is condemned and eradicated. As hate crimes continue to rise, with antisemitic incidents accounting for the majority of religious hate crimes in the country, now is the time to act. We must continue to educate about the dangers of antisemitism to prevent further violence. This is why I am proud to support legislation like the H.R. 3929 Disarm Hate Act, which aims to prevent individuals convicted of hate crimes from accessing firearms. And I am honored to recognize the Tree of Life attack through H.Res. 819, a resolution marking this solemn occasion and reaffirming our commitment to fighting antisemitism. But legislation alone is not enough. We must also support healing and resilience in our communities. The trauma that the Jewish community in Pittsburgh and beyond continues to carry needs more than our thoughts—it needs our action. In moments like these, we are reminded that hate has no home here. It is through solidarity, education, and a relentless pursuit of justice that we can ensure such a tragedy never happens again. We will continue building from this tragedy, creating spaces for healing, resilience, and understanding. Together, we will dismantle systems of hate and violence, and continue to stand for a Pittsburgh that is stronger than hate—for all of us.”

Governor Josh Shapiro

Today, Lori and I are thinking of the Tree of Life community as we continue to mourn the 11 Jewish Pennsylvanians who were murdered in the deadliest act of antisemitism in our nation's history, on this day six years ago.



When I took the oath of office in January 2023, I swore my… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) October 27, 2024

Senator Bob Casey

Six years ago, 11 people were killed in a horrific and hateful act of antisemitism in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. Today we remember those worshipers and recommit to rooting out the evil of antisemitism wherever it emerges. pic.twitter.com/fMzOHd80fm — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) October 27, 2024

Dave McCormick

Today, we honor the 11 victims who were murdered six years ago today at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, the deadliest antisemitic attack in our nation’s history.



The victims, their families, and PA’s Jewish Community are in our thoughts and prayers. — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) October 27, 2024

Senator John Fetterman

In an absolutely evil and antisemitic attack six years ago, a shooter entered the Tree of Life synagogue near my home and murdered 11 innocent people and injured 6.



Bernice, Sylvan, Melvin, Daniel, Irving, Rose, Jerry, Joyce, Richard, Cecil, and David should still be with us.… pic.twitter.com/vJRK1P5bGj — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) October 27, 2024

President Joe Biden

“Six years ago, as congregants prayed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on a quiet Shabbat morning, a gunman armed with an AR-15, multiple handguns, and hate in his heart, opened fire and killed 11 Jewish worshippers and wounded six more, in the deadliest act of Antisemitism in our history. It shattered families, pierced the heart of the Jewish community, and struck the soul of our nation. For the families of the victims and the survivors, this difficult day of remembrance brings it all back like it just happened – and our country holds them and their loved ones close in our hearts. As we grieve the precious lives stolen on that day, we draw strength from the memory of the beautiful lives they lived, and from the hope of the Pittsburgh community that came together from all faiths to support their Jewish neighbors. In the years since, the Jewish community has also shown the country how to courageously turn pain into purpose. They have launched a global initiative to counter hate and hate-fueled violence. This summer, at the site of the synagogue, the nation’s first museum and education center on the history of Antisemitism in America broke ground. It is a symbol of the enduring spirit of Jewish resilience despite centuries of suffering, persecution, and pain. Of course, this year’s remembrance of the Tree of Life attack falls just days after Jews observe the sacred holiday of Simchat Torah and the first Hebrew calendar anniversary of the October 7th attack in Israel, during which Hamas killed more than 1,200 people, took another 250 hostage, and committed horrific acts of sexual assault. One year later, the trauma and losses from that day and its aftermath are not only raw, but exacerbated by the appalling surge of Antisemitism against Jews in America and around the world. Even before October 7th, I launched the first National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism in American history, and together with Vice President Harris, the Second Gentleman, and our entire Administration, we are aggressively implementing it. Since I have taken office, we have secured a record of $1.2 billion for the physical security of nonprofits including synagogues, Jewish Community Centers and Jewish day schools. We have put colleges on notice that Antisemitism is discrimination and is prohibited under Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The Department of Justice is investigating and prosecuting Antisemitic hate crimes. Globally, we have mobilized over 40 countries and international organizations to support our new guidelines for countering Antisemitism. And to take on the scourge of gun violence, I signed the most significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years and created the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. There is more to do, but my Administration will continue to condemn and combat Antisemitism at every turn. As the Talmud says, “It is not your duty to finish the work but neither are you at liberty to neglect it.” On this solemn day of remembrance for the attack in the Tree of Life Synagogue, let us come together as Americans to ensure Antisemitism and hate in all its forms have no safe harbor in America – for all the lives we have lost and all those we can still save.”

Vice President Kamala Harris

“Today marks six years since a white supremacist used a weapon of war to murder 11 precious souls and wound many more at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. This unspeakable act — fueled by antisemitic hate — was the deadliest attack on the American Jewish community in our Nation’s history. As we remember the victims of this horrific mass shooting, we also honor the courage of the first responders, some of whom were injured during this attack, and commemorate the resilience of the Pittsburgh community. This summer, ground was broken on the nation’s first museum and education center on the history of antisemitism in America at the site of the synagogue, a symbol of this enduring strength. As we know, today’s remembrance also comes amid a rise of antisemitism, here and around the world. Earlier this month, we marked one year since the October 7th Hamas terrorist attack against Israel in which 1,200 innocent people were massacred, 250 people taken hostage, and where Hamas committed unspeakable sexual violence. I will always work to ensure the safety and security of Jewish people in the United States and around the world, and will always call out antisemitism whenever and wherever we see it. Doug and I are proud to have worked alongside President Biden to combat antisemitism, including through the National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism. This work is not new for me: I have spent my entire career fighting antisemitism, including prosecuting hate crimes as a District Attorney and publishing an annual report on hate crimes as Attorney General of California to ensure that policymakers and law enforcement respond with a sense of urgency to this crisis. And since the beginning of our administration, we have secured record funding for the physical security of nonprofits and faith-based institutions around the country, including synagogues, Jewish Community Centers, and Jewish day schools. Additionally, the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights continues to investigate cases of antisemitism and other forms of hate on campus making clear that each university must ensure all students and faculty are safe and secure on campus. We also continue our work to ensure that every person in our Nation can live free from gun violence — in their places of worship, schools, and communities. To take on the epidemic of gun violence, our administration enacted the most significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years and created the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which I am proud to lead. Today, Doug and I stand in solidarity with the survivors of this attack, the families who lost loved ones, and the entire Jewish community.”

Congressman Chris DeLuzio

Today, we remember the 11 Jewish community members who were murdered at Tree of Life-Or L’Simcha in Pittsburgh six years ago.



May their memories be a blessing. #TreeOfLife — Congressman Chris Deluzio (@RepDeluzio) October 27, 2024

Eugene DePasquale

As someone who grew up in Squirrel Hill, the shock of the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre is still haunting. We remember and continue to mourn today, on this 6th anniversary, the victims of the Tree of Life Shooting. May their memories be a blessing, and may we continue to commit… pic.twitter.com/aKrKHczZDz — Eugene DePasquale (@DePasqualePA) October 27, 2024

Senator Jay Costa

Today, in mourning and in solidarity, we mark six years since the horrific murders at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill. May the memories of the eleven beloved worshippers who were killed be a blessing, and may we always unite against hatred in all its forms. pic.twitter.com/U8Kk7KctcT — Senator Jay Costa (@Senatorcosta) October 27, 2024

World Jewish Congress

Six years ago today, the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh shattered our sense of security.



11 people lost their lives that day.



As we remember the victims, we vow to fight antisemitic hatred and violence and to protect our communities. pic.twitter.com/4k2414jfeZ — World Jewish Congress (@WorldJewishCong) October 27, 2024

American Jewish Committee

Volunteers. Scholars. Neighbors. Friends. Family.



Six years ago, eleven Jews were murdered at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.



Today, we remember how America's deadliest antisemitic attack changed everything.



Check out AJC's 4-part series: https://t.co/Ycg8PGt4TI pic.twitter.com/utuWA3ZhNG — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) October 27, 2024

Duquesne Athletics

