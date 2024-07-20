Community turns out for Derry Township Agricultural Fair

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors have been turning out for the annual Derry Township Agricultural Fair.

The annual tradition began in the 1980s and has grown each year with the help of community support.

It showcases produce and livestock at the fairgrounds off Route 982. There are competitions for young future farmers and adults, as well as games, carnival rides, a car show, tractor pulls and fireworks.

One fairgoer told Channel 11 that their experience had been “amazing.”

“I’ve learned so much that I never knew before. It’s been so much fun; everyone’s so friendly here, and truly, I recommend it to anyone,” Ava Kozar said.

