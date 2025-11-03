Compass Savings Bank shutters branch after short-lived expansion

Five years after expanding into Westmoreland County, Compass Savings Bank has closed the branch located at 87 Rocky Road in North Huntingdon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities.

That takes the Wilmerding-based bank down to a single site.

Compass Savings Bank announced the closure on its website in a note addressed to its customers from CEO Thomas Zezyus.

