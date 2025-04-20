Comprehensive cancer screening clinic to be held at West Penn Cancer Institute in May

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute is holding its May cancer screening event at West Penn Cancer Institute.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, May 17.

Registration is already open to AHN and non-AHN patients. Anyone interested in attending must make an appointment by calling 412-359-6665. AHN said patients with or without insurance are encouraged to participate in the clinic.

Patients may receive up to seven screenings in one day, all at one location. Screenings may include:

Breast cancer (ages 40-74)

Cervical cancer (ages 21-65)

Colorectal cancer (ages 45-75)

Head and neck cancers (ages 18+)

Lung cancer (ages 50-80 with a history of cigarette smoking)

Prostate cancer (ages 45-75)

Skin cancer (ages 18+)

With May being Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness month, AHN officials urge people to regularly examine their skin for new or unusual moles or changes to existing moles.

“Regular self-skin checks, year-round, and professional skin exams are crucial for early detection,” Dr. Howard Edington said. “Don’t let a single sun-drenched day or a missed check become a missed opportunity for early intervention.”

AHN says skin cancer screenings are the most popular screening offered at the monthly clinics.

The opportunity to get a comprehensive cancer screening isn’t just at these monthly clinics. You can also schedule an appointment at a weekly screening clinic at Jefferson Hospital and Forbes Hospital. Click here to learn more.

