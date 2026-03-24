Conditions stay bright and chilly on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — It’s bright but still chilly this afternoon — temperatures will stay below with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

More clouds are expected on Wednesday, but warmer temperatures are likely, the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon.

A cold front will approach the area on Thursday, bringing warm and breezy conditions ahead of evening rain and storms. Highs on Thursday will rise to the upper 60s.

Strong to severe storms could be possible late evening. Rainfall could be heavy at times late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Make sure to check the latest forecast as we get closer to Thursday.

Cooler air returns behind this system on Friday with highs in the low to mid-40s. Saturday morning will be another cold start in the 20s with more sunshine through the day. Cool conditions stay Saturday, highs will be in the 40s. Warmer weather returns Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and severe weather alerts.

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