Congressman Chris Deluzio launches re-election campaign

GREEN TREE, Pa. — Congressman Chris Deluzio is running for re-election.

The Democrat kicked off his campaign in Green Tree on Thursday night, surrounded by supporters and local leaders.

Deluzio says he wants to continue to fight for Pennsylvanians.

“I talk about the American dream because for so many, now it’s a myth. That is a complete failure from our government, both parties, for decades. We have to fix it.”

Deluzio has represented the 17th Congressional District since 2023.

Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy is seeking the Republican nomination.

