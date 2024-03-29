Congresswoman Summer Lee & challenger Bhavini Patel to debate on WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — In a win for voters and transparency in the Election process, the two Democratic candidates for the 12th Congressional District in Pennsylvania have agreed to a single debate to air on WPXI-TV. Channel 11 News Anchor Lisa Sylvester will moderate the debate between incumbent Congresswoman Summer Lee and challenger Bhavini Patel.

The debate will air on WPXI-TV at 11 a.m. on Sunday April 7, immediately following NBC’s Meet The Press. It will also air Thursday night April 4 at 8 p.m. on WPXI Now and all of WPXI’s free streaming platforms, as well as stream live and be available on demand on WPXI.com up until the April 23 Primary.

Ms. Sylvester has become the preeminent political moderator in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, with the experience of moderating U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Lieutenant Governor, Allegheny County Executive and City of Pittsburgh Mayoral debates in the past several Election cycles. “No one is better than Lisa at getting real answers from candidates on their positions and beliefs, while allowing a true debate of the most important issues of the day,” said WPXI-TV News Director Scott Trabandt.

“WPXI believes debates are a critical piece of the decision process for voters and we are excited to once again air an important, local debate commercial-free,” said WPXI Vice President and General Manager Kevin Hayes.

