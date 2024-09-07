Local

Connellsville father charged after baby put stamp bag in his mouth, became unresponsive, police say

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Lawrence Serratta Jr.

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A Connellsville father is facing charges after police say his 1-year-old baby put a stamp bag in his mouth and became unresponsive.

Lawrence Serratta Jr. and a friend allegedly used heroin at his home on Thursday, court documents say.

Responding officers gave the boy naloxone. He was flown to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Court documents say heroin, suspected cocaine and crystal meth were found in the house.

Serratta is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

