Ross Township commissioner under investigation after accidental shooting at bar

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Ross Township commissioner is at the center of a multi-agency investigation.

Commissioner Pat Mullin is accused of accidentally firing a gun inside a bar, injuring one person.

Police were called and the window was boarded up, but charges were never filed.

On 11 News at 6, the big questions in the township as the investigation ensues.

