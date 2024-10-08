Connellsville police looking for man accused of breaking into his grandmother’s house, robbing her

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Police in Connellsville are looking for a man they say broke into his grandmother’s house and robbed her.

Connellsville police said Chase Powell is wanted by multiple departments for several crimes, including breaking into his grandma’s house and robbing her.

Anyone with information on Powell’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Connellsville Police Department.

