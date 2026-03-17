Connor Heyward opens up about leaving Steelers

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end and special teams ace Connor Heyward revealed in a recent interview with Raiders’ columnist Paul Gutierrez that his decision to leave the Steel City for Las Vegas was not an easy one.

“Honestly, it was so hard. Talking to everybody, I’m still getting messages just saying thank you for the person you were. I’m super grateful for my time in Pittsburgh and obviously playing with Cam,” Heyward said. “You don’t usually get to play with your siblings, let alone at a professional level. So I didn’t take it for granted. I loved going in everyday to work with Cam’s locker being right next to mine. That was amazing.”

Heyward spent the first four seasons of his NFL career alongside his older brother, Cam, with the Steelers. The Radiers gave Connor Heyward a two-year, $5.5 max value deal. He’s guaranteed to make $2 million.

Heyward played in 68 games for the Steelers, catching 44 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns. Last season, he took snaps when Pittsburgh called its tush push play, picking up 43 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

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