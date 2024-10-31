Construction begins on Nativity scene at U.S. Steel Tower

PITTSBURGH — Construction began on the Nativity scene at the U.S. Steel Tower on Wednesday.

It is the world’s only authorized replica of the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square display in Rome, Italy.

The Nativity scene goes up every year around this time and stays up through Epiphany, which falls on Jan. 6.

Organizers say the Nativity typically takes around a week to build.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group