Construction at busy light-rail station will intermittently divert pedestrian access for months

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Work at a Pittsburgh Regional Transit light rail station will impact pedestrian access.

Construction at South Hill Junction, located in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood, starts later in August. Contractors are upgrading the station by rehabilitating retaining walls, improving lighting, constructing an accessible bus stop and making other repairs.

While the work is ongoing through January 2025, PRT says the station will remain open and served by light-rail vehicles and buses. But, pedestrian access will be intermittently diverted and some nearby bus stops temporarily relocated. Pedestrian detours will change throughout the five phases of construction and will be “highly visible and clearly marked.”

This station is a critical asset for PRT, as it’s directly served by all three light-rail lines and four bus routes, but also is the location where rock salt is stored for winter.

