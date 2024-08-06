Local

Person dies after being hit by train in Monaca

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MONACA, Pa. — A person died after being hit by a train in Monaca early Tuesday morning.

Beaver County dispatchers said a CSX train conductor called in just after 12:30 a.m. and said he believed he hit people on the railroad bridge over the Ohio River.

After a search by first responders, it was confirmed one person was hit and killed. Two others believed to be on the bridge were not hit.

The incident is under investigation, CSX said.

