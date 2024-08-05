Detectives trying to piece details together after teen shot, killed in Ohio Township

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An 18-year-old was fatally shot in a parking lot in Allegheny County over the weekend. Now, county detectives are piecing together the final moments of his life.

>> Man dead after Ohio Township crash also suffered gunshot wound, police say

Jordan Nathan Ross Geiger graduated from Freedom Area High School two months ago. His family and friends are trying to understand why his life was cut short. Geiger’s mom tells Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond that seven shots were fired at her son and one of them hit him in the torso.

“My daughter was just banging on the door like, ‘brother is dead,’” said Suzan Ross.

It was Friday night when Ross found out her oldest child had been shot and killed.

“It just seems like a nightmare to me,” said Ross.

A living nightmare that happened just two months after his high school graduation ceremony. Geiger’s stepfather, Ralph Luick, says he never smiles in pictures, but he couldn’t help but smile in the pictures he took next to Geiger in his cap and gown.

“He was a good kid,” said Ralph Luick. “A wonderful kid. It was just one milestone on the way to the rest of his life.”

Allegheny County Police say Geiger was shot in the parking lot of the Home Depot off of Camp Horne Road in Ohio Township Friday around 6 p.m.

“It’s all on film,” said Luick. “He was a wonderful kid. Wrong place. Wrong time. Wrong people.”

Geiger managed to drive off but crashed into a fence on Ben Avon Heights Road near Gass Road. County police say Good Samaritans were performing CPR on him when paramedics arrived. He died at Allegheny General Hospital.

“He loved everyone,” said Ross. “He was so kind and caring. He had the biggest heart.”

“He will be missed,” said Luick. “He’s loved by so many friends and family. It’s a shame. He left us with a treasure trove of wonderful memories.”

County Police haven’t released a motive or the name of any suspects, but his family is confident an arrest will be made soon.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 2 to 8 p.m. at O’Brien’s Funeral Home (3724 California Ave.) There will be a Blessing Service on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.

Geiger’s family is also trying to plan a vigil for this Friday, August 9, which would mark one week since Geiger was shot and killed.

Channel 11 received the following statement from the Freedom Area School District:

“We are deeply saddened by the senseless death of Jordan, a recent graduate of Freedom Area High School. Jordan was well-liked by staff and students and will be deeply missed. Any student experiencing grief from this loss should reach out to the Freedom High School office for support.” - Freedom Area School District Superintendent Diane A. Workman

A fundraiser has been set up for the family. Click here to donate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group