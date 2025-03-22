Construction on Parkway East crossover lanes begins in Allegheny County

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Changing traffic patterns are coming to the Parkway East.

Right now, crews are preparing for a lane crossover between the Penn Hills Exit and Monroeville/Route 48 Interchange. The outbound lanes will move into the inbound lanes.

The work is part of an ongoing $70 million project on a 4.5-mile stretch.

This portion of the project involves the demolishing and replacing the bridge that carries the Parkway over Old William Penn Highway.

The traffic change is set to be in effect through mid-July. Once that’s over, the lanes will swap - inbound into outbound.

The entire project is set to wrap in Fall 2026.

