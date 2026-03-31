Construction of Pittsburgh’s NFL Draft stage begins

PITTSBURGH — The NFL Draft stage is officially under construction and a large crane is in place to help with the build.

The first 50 semitrucks filled with equipment were loaded over the weekend. Construction began on Tuesday.

Channel 11’s Sports Director Jenna Harner spoke with the league’s vice president of global events, Nicki Ewell, to learn more about the experiences for fans.

She said they are on schedule and that the build will go all the way until Monday or Tuesday of draft week.

When it comes to the NFL draft experience, the exhibits will be plentiful.

From Steelers Country at Point State Park, which features an autograph stage with players and legends, to the locker room and Hall of Fame exhibits, which will be on the North Shore.

When it comes to watching the first round of the draft, Vice President of global events Nicki Ewell said they’re doing something that’s never been done before.

“You can also watch the draft on Thursday night from the field. Bring a blanket; come down. Hopefully, it’s dry. Never done it before,” Ewell said.

Fans will also be able to kick a field goal on the field at Acrisure Stadium.

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