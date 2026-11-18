PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced overnight lane restrictions on westbound Interstate 376 in Pittsburgh beginning tonight, weather permitting.

Westbound traffic along the Parkway East will be reduced to a single lane between the Grant Street (Exit 71A) and north Interstate 279 Fort Duquesne Bridge/North Shore (Exit 70C) interchanges from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The overnight restrictions allow construction activities that are part of a $14.34 million infrastructure project intended to reduce flood frequency and improve cleanup operations along the low-lying highway section known as the “Bathtub.” Located along westbound I-376 between the Grant Street interchange and the Fort Pitt Bridge, the area has experienced increased closures from river flooding over the past decade, diverting approximately 43,000 vehicles during each event.

PennDOT noted that the project aims to diminish how often floodwaters overtake the highway while accelerating maintenance cleanup response times.

Under prime contractor Golden Triangle Construction Company, workers will reconstruct and raise 1,150 feet of the existing floodwall along the corridor. The project scope also involves installing micropiles to strengthen the existing structural foundation beneath the roadway, completing full pavement replacement and repairing and upgrading the pump and piping systems.

The overall project is scheduled to conclude in the fall of 2027.

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