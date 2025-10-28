Construction resumes at Pittsburgh’s Market Square after permitting problem

PITTSBURGH — Construction resumed at Pittsburgh’s Market Square on Monday.

11 at 11 told you on Friday when the city posted a work stoppage order at the site.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Part of major project temporarily stopped in Market Square; city cites lack of permits, inspections

A permitting issue forced construction on part of the project to stop.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says the order was a miscommunication.

Work on the plaza is nearing the halfway point.

It is set to reopen ahead of the NFL draft, which was 177 days away as of Wednesday.

On Wednesday, local leaders plan to hold a beam signing ceremony to mark a milestone in the renovation.

