Major project stopped in Market Square; city cites lack of permits, inspections

PITTSBURGH — Work is temporarily stopped in Market Square.

A sign posted by the City Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections cites a lack of permitting and inspections at the site.

The major project has been going on for months. Channel 11 has reported on it extensively. It’s all part of the $600 million Downtown revitalization project ahead of the NFL Draft.

According to PLI, foundation and footing work was done without inspection and steel anchoring was erected without a third-party report or inspection.

Channel 11’s Rich Pierce spoke with officials to learn what went wrong and how long it will take for them to get work started again.

