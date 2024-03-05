Construction work begins on New Kensington Bridge

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Once again, construction work is underway on the New Kensington Bridge.

“It’s an inconvenience, but it’s gotta be done I reckon,” said Pete Chovin of Lower Burrell.

That’s how many people who use the bridge on a daily basis feel about it.

“It’s gonna be another royal pain the butt,” said Lorrie Redmond of Ford City. “Trying to get through there is impossible whenever it’s all backed up.”

Unlike the work done last summer – this phase of the nearly $24.5 million project will not shut the bridge down. The deck was replaced in July, and about half of the steel repairs were completed.

Among the work being done this year, PennDOT will be working to finish steel repairs, install new signs and led light poles, replace the sidewalk, and also finish a three-coat paint job.

PennDOT estimates there could be backups to get across the bridge for up to 10 minutes traffic will alternate between the Westmoreland and Allegheny County sides to get across.

“I can’t wait till it’s all done,” said Pam Mitchell of New Kensington. “It’s really backing up traffic, and will take longer for me to get across the bridge.”

Flaggers will be working from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until all of the work is complete.

There is a detour for trucks. PennDOT reroutes them to the Tarentum bridge.

PennDOT said the work will be done by the end of November.

