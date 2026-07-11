Police looking for man accused of shooting at vehicle before it crashed in Lawrence County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges following an incident where shots were fired and a vehicle crashed in Lawrence County.

On Friday, the Union Township Police Department said they were looking for Tyler Whitaker, 38.

Police said Whitaker was involved in an argument in the area of Boroline Street on Wednesday. Officers said he pointed a gun in a woman’s face and threatened her life during this incident.

Whitaker is accused of firing multiple shots at the victims as they tried to drive away. Gunfire hit the back of the vehicle.

Police said the victims, who were fleeing in a panic and thought they were being pursued, lost control of the vehicle they were in and crashed into a church at the intersection of East Falls and North Mill Street in New Castle. One of the people in that vehicle had to be taken to a hospital.

Whitaker is described as armed and dangerous. He is 6 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs around 260 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has tattoos on both arms. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Union Township Police Department at 724-656-9300 or dial 911.

Police said tips can remain anonymous.

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