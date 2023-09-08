Contest to name new eagle at National Aviary underway

PITTSBURGH — If you’ve ever wanted to name an eagle, the National Aviary is giving you your chance.

The National Aviary announced last month that they brought in a female Steller’s Sea Eagle as a potential mate for Kodiak, who has been with the nonprofit since 2021.

The National Aviary also said that because of the community’s instrumental role in bringing Kodiak, nicknamed Kody, home, they would get the chance to name the newest addition to the flock.

The animal care staff has chosen four final names to choose from for a $5 donation:

Aurora

Juneau

Sitka

Stella

Each donation counts as five votes, the aviary said.

Voting is open and the winner will be announced at the end of the month.

Click here to vote for your favorite name.

