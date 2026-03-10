Contract details revealed for Steelers deal with Rico Dowdle

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The contract details have been revealed for the free agent deal agreed to on Monday between the Pittsburgh Steelers and running back Rico Dowdle.

Dowdle and the Steelers have agreed to a two-year contract worth $12.25 million, according to a report by Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

The contract comes in at almost a million dollars per year less than the two-year $14 million deal that former Steelers MVP Kenneth Gainwell got from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

Dowdle was also the more productive player in 2025. In 17 games, he rushed 236 times for 1,076 yards — a 4.6 yards-per-carry average and a 47.9% success rate.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group