Contractor facing charges in 2 counties for incomplete work

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — 11 Investigates has been looking into John McDonald and his business, Brothers All Around, for months now.

The business lists an address on US 30 in North Fayette, but it’s not there anymore. The company’s website is no longer active.

A Google search says Brothers All Around is permanently closed and an attorney representing one of the alleged victims says it’s been very hard to track him down.

On Channel 11 News at 6, Alyssa Raymond is sharing details about the criminal charges she found that have been filed in two counties and is speaking with one of the alleged victims about what she says this contractor told her to gain her trust.

