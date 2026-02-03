Controversy, ugliness; Penguins’ streak snapped

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Ottawa Senators (27-21-7) and old foe Claude Giroux scored a late, controversial goal and defeated the Penguins (28-15-11) by a final score of 3-2. The Ottawa victory snapped what was the NHL’s longest wins and points streaks at six and nine, respectively.

It was the Penguins’ first loss in regulation since a 1-0 loss at Boston on January 11.

The Senators continue to be the Penguins’ kryptonite, compiling an 8-0-1 record against them in their past nine meetings. Senators netminder Linus Ullmark improved his record against the Penguins to a perfect 8-0-0 as well, turning aside 14 Pittsburgh shots. He tied Tony Esposito and Bob Froese as the only goaltenders in NHL history to win each of their first eight games against Pittsburgh. Amazingly, Froese went on to have a perfect 17-0-0 record against the Penguins between 1982 and 1990.

For the 33rd time in their 54 games this season, the Penguins registered the game’s first goal (61%). Evgeni Malkin carried the puck down the right side and slid a pass to a breaking Egor Chinakhov (10) in the slot. Instead of just one-timing or deflecting the Malkin pass, Chinakhov had the presence of mind to corral the pass and then snap it through the five-hole of Ullmark. The goal came at 7:57 of the first and was Chinakhov’s fifth in his last nine games.

