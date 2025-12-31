Convicted felon faces federal indictment after joint investigation between Pittsburgh Police, ATF

A convicted felon is now facing federal indictment as part of an investigation stemming from a neighborhood safety program.

According to the Department of Justice, Jayvon Turner, 23, of Beaver Falls, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Monday.

Turner was found to be in possession of a gun and ammunition, which is illegal because of his previous conviction for robbery, investigators said.

The arrest stems from an investigation between the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The case is part of a neighborhood safety program, which was launched in an attempt to reduce violent crimes. The initiative, called Project Safe Neighborhoods, focuses on getting police at all levels to collaborate.

Turner could receive up to 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

