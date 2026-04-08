Convicted sex offender found guilty of violating Megan’s Law in Fayette County

A convicted sex offender was found guilty of violating Megan’s Law in Fayette County.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele’s Office said Stanley Ohler, 51, was convicted of providing false information to state police and failing to attend sex offender counseling.

Ohler was convicted in 2008 of sexual deviate intercourse in 2008, Aubele’s office said.

He will be sentenced on Thursday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group