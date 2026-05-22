Core Natural Resources unit tapped for Talon Blue aircraft components

Coal producer Core Natural Resources’ subsidiary has scored a leading role in the manufacturing of an advanced autonomous combat aircraft being made by Northrop Grumman.

Touchstone Advanced Composites, based in Triadelphia, West Virginia, is making structural tooling and components for the U.S. Air Force’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue Collaborative Combat Aircraft. Also known as “the Autonomous Wingman,” Talon Blue flies missions alongside Air Force combat jets, supporting the human-piloted aircraft.

Core (NYSE: CNR), formerly known as Consol Energy before its 2025 merger with Arch Resources, is a major producer of coal in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and the western United States. While most of its coal is used in either electricity production or steelmaking, Consol and now Core have an extensive innovation division. Touchstone became part of the stable in 2023.

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