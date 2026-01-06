Corey O’Connor started his first day as Pittsburgh mayor walking with parents, kids to school

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor started the first full day of his administration by walking with parents and kids to school, listening to their safety concerns along their route.

‘It’s kind of amazing. The kids were really excited this was the first thing he was doing in office, walking to school,’ said parent Molly along Beechwood Boulevard.

“Things like this are important,” said O’Connor. “It’s the small details that when you’re a parent, you want to make sure that your kid is safe when they get to school.”

Parents shared concerns, specifically with Beechwood Boulevard.

“The kids walk to school every day, they are 8 and 10 and the thing that we worry about the most is the intersection of Beechwood and Douglas, there is no crossing guard there,” said one parent.

O’Connor says those concerns can be heard across the city.

“This happens everywhere, and there are some (places) where when you’re crossing, there aren’t even sidewalks. So it’s different in every neighborhood, but it’s good to hear what the barriers are, especially young kids when they’re walking to school. How do we make it better for them?” said O’Connor.

O’Connor says there may be safety improvements down the road.

“I think when it comes to infrastructure and better signage and narrowing lanes if need be to make sure it’s safe for kids to get to school, then we have to do it,” said O’Connor.

