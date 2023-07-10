Coroner called after shooting in Ambridge

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a shooting scene in Ambridge.

Beaver County dispatchers say emergency crews were originally called to a scene at the intersection of 11th Street and Kennedy Drive at around 6:41 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say the incident began as a shooting investigation.

Channel 11 saw police setting a perimeter at the intersection of 11th Street and Merchant Street, near the Laughlin Memorial Library.

Investigators say the Ambridge-Aliquippa Bridge is closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

