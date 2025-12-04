Coroner called to house fire in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The coroner has been called to the scene of a house fire in Lawrence County.

The fire broke out at the home in the 100 block of Good Avenue in New Castle just after 6 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story, and Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek is working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group