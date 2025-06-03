Deadly shooting outside Ambridge home under investigation

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A man was shot and killed in Ambridge on Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were sent to the 1600 block of Church Street, which is about a block from the Old Economy Village historic settlement, around 2 p.m. for a report of a person down in the street.

Ambridge Police Chief John DeLuca said emergency crews found a 26-year-old man dead.

Per DeLuca, the suspected shooter, identified as Nicholas Tyler Andrews, 26, called 911. The shooting happened outside his home and he and the victim reportedly had an ongoing dispute.

Andrews has since been taken into custody and DeLuca says charges are pending.

