Councilman proposes Quality of Life Ticketing legislation to clean up Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Councilperson Bob Charland proposed a Quality of Life Ticketing legislation to Pittsburgh City Council Tuesday.

The initiative is designed to bolster the city’s cleanliness and has been implemented in over 40 Pennsylvania municipalities, officials said.

The program will enforce everything from overgrown weeds to broken sidewalks by adapting the concept of parking tickets to tackle common urban blight issues.

Tickets would be issued on site for accumulation of garbage, improper storage of cans, early set out or late removal of cans and contamination of recyclables.

“This isn’t new. Trash has always been required to be contained in cans, cans are not to be overflowing when stored, not at the curb days before collection, and only recycling should be in the recycling can,” Charland says.

The Department of Public Works’ Bureau of Environmental Services - Anti-Litter Division will spearhead inspections, issuance of tickets and necessary follow-ups to ensure compliance and cleanliness.

Charland emphasizes, “Our goal is not to penalize struggling residents, but rather to hold accountable those who neglect their responsibilities. We’re committed to providing resources for those in need while ensuring a clean environment for all Pittsburghers regardless of their neighborhood.”

The District 3 Council Office welcomes feedback and photos of trash at https://pittsburghpa.gov/council/d3-resources.

