Country music icon Reba McEntire to host ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ special on Channel 11

The beloved “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special will return in December with country music icon Reba McEntire as its host.

The two-hour telecast will air live Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.

A multi-media mogul, McEntire will perform throughout the evening from historic Rockefeller Center, alongside a lineup of musical guests.

The annual telecast will see one of the world’s most famous trees lit in the heart of New York City to celebrate the holiday season.

McEntire currently stars on NBC’s “The Voice,” as well as the comedy “Happy’s Place,” which starts its second season Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.

